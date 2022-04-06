ST. LOUIS – If you haven’t been downtown in a while, Ballpark Village looks very different.

“A lot has changed in two years at Ballpark Village as we expanded from a sports anchored entertainment district to a full blown neighborhood featuring a hotel, residential, full blown fitness center, new food and beverage destinations, as well as our outdoor plaza,” said Ballpark Village Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina.

After two years of restrictions and adjustments, all shops and restaurants are open for visitors.

“Welcome everyone here to really celebrate the newness and excitement of Ballpark Village, but also celebrate the Cardinals getting back on the field and a full season,” he said.

Original anchor, Cardinals Nation, is staffed and ready for the season.

“This year is really back to normal is what it is. It’s back to full staffing models. It’s back to full rotation of product, full menu offerings, regular business hours,” said Nate Green, director of hospitality with the St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals Nation restaurant has an upgraded menu filled with tasty salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more.



“We’ve obviously brought in some of the favorites we’ve had for years,” Green said. “We’ve revamped a couple of items. We’ve added some new items. So, there is going to be something for everybody.”

There’s plenty of game-used gear and other fan must haves at the Authentics shop.

“We’re going to be, all season long, rolling out new items that are a tribute to Yadier Molina. We all know this is Yadi’s last year,” Green said.

And you won’t want to miss the “Celebration! 1982” exhibit at the Cardinals Hall of Fame And Museum, which tell the story of the 1982 World Series Championship from the perspective of Hall Of Fame manager Whitey Herzog.

“We have quotes from Whitey that are going to be on the wall. We have video of Whitey so he’ll be talking to as you are in the exhibit,” Green said. “And, on exhibit itself, we have one item from every player that year, every manager that year, and we’ve got Gussie Busch’s hat.”