ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is celebrating the opening of its new ‘Koibito Poke’ eatery with an autograph signing from retired Cardinals baseball pitcher Todd Stottlemyre.

The eatery will also be offering 50% off any order and a drawing to win one free poke bowl a month for a whole year.

The event is Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.