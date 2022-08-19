ST. CHARLES, Mo. – There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.

In addition to the rides and the games, the combination brought kids and their families out Friday night.

“Really, it’s the people,” said Jim Lieber, chairman of Ballwin Days. “We see a lot of friends and neighbors.”

In St. Charles, people gathered over the historic riverfront for the return of the Festival of the Little Hills.

“There’s a ton of booths, a lot of people, great weather today, so we’ve been having a lot of fun!” said Lauren Park, festival-goer.

With more than 300 vendors, there are games, activities and etc for everyone.

“The dress, a little scrunchie here, a little scrunchie there, the earrings, and then the glasses,” said Julie Morgan, Julee’s Designs Owner, and Seamstress. “A lot of our customers say they name their geese, it’s just like a pet, you know, put them on their front porch.”

“One smell and you’ll be hooked!” said Chris Siegel, an employee for the Mel Tea Soap Company. “The best ingredients and I mean it’s a great product, people like the way they look and they like the way they smell. So, we’d like an empty table, that’d be good, we’d like to go home because we’re out of soap.”

Find more information on both festivals below:

Festival of the Little Hills – https://www.festivalofthelittlehills.com/2022festivaldetails

Ballwin Days – https://www.ballwin.mo.us/Schedule-of-Events/