Ballwin man accused of threatening members of University City church

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A Ballwin man was charged Monday with threatening to kill members of a University City church over the weekend.
Mathew Schmidt, 29, was charged with one count of second-degree making a terrorist threat.
According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Schmidt sent text messages to members of the One Family Church, located in the 6300 block of Delmar Boulevard.
Parishioners contacted police, who arrived at the church a short time later to provide security and surveillance of the area. Police located Schmidt just two blocks away from the church. He was not armed.
Schmidt remains jailed on $10,000 bail.
The Post-Dispatch reported Schmidt was convicted in 2018 of a stealing a car while on parole, a 2016 conviction for shoplifting, and a 2013 guilty plea for theft.