Ballwin man accused of using Snapchat to solicit girls; more victims possible

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– A Ballwin man is accused of child molestation after allegedly using Snapchat to solicit underage females for sex. Now police want to hear from other victims.

Police charged Luke Nicozisin, 21, with 7 counts of statutory rape, 5 counts of child molestation, and one count of statutory sodomy.

Police say Nicozisin initially exchanged nude photos with the victim but then began to meet her at various locations for sex.

Detectives say they have evidence Nicozisin was communicating with other juveniles online. They are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call Manchester Detective Bureau at 636-227-1410.