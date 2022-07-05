ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Ballwin man admitted to hitting his sister Saturday before she became unresponsive and died.

Anthony Sokolich, 70, of the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Drive in Ballwin is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

A court document said Anthony called 911 to get an “ambulance for his sister, the victim, because she was unresponsive after he struck her multiple times.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman unresponsive. She also had injuries to her face. She was found to have a “severe brain bleed” at the hospital. Anthony “admitted to striking her multiple times prior to being unresponsive.”

Katherine Sokolich, 63, died from her injuries. She was hit at about 9 p.m. and then police said she died from her injuries on Sunday afternoon. Anthony’s charges will be amended to reflect Katherine’s death.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.