ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man is dead and another seriously injured following a collision on Interstate 44 in south St. Louis County.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:10 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-44, just east of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

A 2006 Ford F550 had been parked and abandoned on the westbound shoulder, but part of the vehicle was left in the roadway, partially blocking lane 4.

Two men were traveling westbound in lane 4 in a 1999 Ford Contour. The Contour slammed into the rear of the F550.

Members of the Crestwood Fire Protection District responded. The driver of the Contour, a 30-year-old man from Kirkwood, was taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger in that vehicle, Thomas Brennecke of Ballwin, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 5:30 p.m. Brennecke was 31.

State troopers said neither man was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.