Ballwin Olympic Diver Tyler Downs uses TikTok to reach Simone Biles

TOKYO – Even other Olympians are obsessing over the high-flying Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles.

Ballwin native and Olympic diver Tyler Downs edited the popular TikTok trend, “Don’t talk to me” to “talk to me” in reference to seeing Biles.

The video 17-year-old Downs posted shows him doing the TikTok trend dance, but adding in a wave. The video has words on it that read, “when you see simone biles at the olympics.”

His TikTok caption reads “heyy girl we are teammates 🤣.”

The popular “Don’t Talk to Me” trend comes from a sample of a Playboi Carti song.

USA Gymnastics came in second on Sunday in the qualifying competition. Russia, ROC, was ahead of them.

“This was not the finals,” U.S. high-performance director Tom Forster said. “This was getting into the finals. So this might be a great awakening for us and we’ll take advantage of it.”

China, France, Belgium, Great Britain, Italy and host Japan also advanced to Tuesday night’s final.

True sportsmanship right here.@davidboudia hugs and congratulates @_tylerdowns on his Olympic qualification after missing out on a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.@USADiving | #DivingTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/cBNNxzOxsa — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 14, 2021

Downs competes in the Men’s 3-meter Springboard competition on Tuesday, August 3.