BALLWIN, Mo. – Tornado-warned storms are sweeping through the St. Louis region on Saturday. There are some damage reports in St. Louis County, including Ballwin.

Windows were busted at the Ballwin Pointe rec center amid Sautrday’s severe storm system, which is now heading east toward counties in Illinois.

Photo of this damage comes from Ken Newhouse.

Tornado warnings were issued in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson and Franklin counties through 7 p.m.

