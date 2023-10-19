BALLWIN, Mo. – The Ballwin police chief has been placed on paid leave until further notice and FOX 2 is working to find out why.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained the minutes for a Ballwin board of aldermen meeting on October 9. That’s when the board voted unanimously in a closed session to put Police Chief Douglas Schaeffler on leave.

Ballwin Mayor Tim Pogue, all eight aldermen, and Schaeffler himself have not responded to requests for comment. Ballwin’s city administrator told the post that city officials cannot comment on the matter because it is a personnel issue.