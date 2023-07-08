BALLWIN, Mo. – The Ballwin Police Department has dedicated its new police station to an officer shot in the line of duty.

Seven years ago, on July 8, 2016, Ballwin officer Mike Flamion was shot in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop. On Saturday, the police department dedicated its new police station in his honor.

Flamion was wounded and left paralyzed after the shooting. He suffered a gunshot to the left side of his neck caused injuries to his spinal cord.

Flamion worked in Ballwin for two years prior to the shooting. Before that, he worked for the De Soto Police Department for seven years.

Ballwin’s new police station is at 302 Kehrs Mill Road. Police hosted an open house Saturday to wish him the best in his recovery. On the five-year anniversary of the shooting in 2021, Flamion told FOX 2 he was lucky to be alive.