Ballwin police officer dies suddenly at his home

BALLWIN, Mo. — The Ballwin Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died suddenly at his home.

Colleagues said Officer Steve Morrison was as kind and humble as they come. On Thursday, black bunting was draped over the Ballwin Police Department to honor Morrison.

Sgt. Rob Rodgers said he had the pleasure of having Morrison as his field training officer and said he will be missed.

“He could communicate with people and had a great way of speaking with people and dealing with whatever we were called to do,” said Rodgers.

Morrison’s car that he was assigned to drive sits in front of the police department as a reminder of an officer who dedicated his life to protect and serve. He passed away at his home on his day off. He dedicated the last 35 years of his life to service in the Ballwin community.

Hundreds of community members posted comments about his death on social media, sending the deepest heartfelt sympathies to his family and colleagues at the Ballwin Police Department.



Morrison, who was known for having a great sense of humor, wore a lot of hats at the department. He was a D.A.R.E officer who visited elementary schools. He was also a bike patrol officer and assisted with community affairs dealing with neighborhoods’ policing.



“He had an incredible sense of humor,” said Rodgers. “Throughout his career, his legacy has been passed on to officers like myself and many others who trained with him.”

With flags at half staff, officers said their hearts are very heavy after losing someone who gave so much to the community.



“The police department, it hit us hard. As police officers, we deal with tragedy a lot, but it really hits home when it’s one of our own,” said Rodgers.



Funeral arrangements are still pending for Morrison. His fellow officers said they are proud to know that he had a major impact on the community he served.