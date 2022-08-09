BALLWIN, Mo. – The Ballwin Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect in connection with a crash outside of a community center earlier this month.

Investigators say a driver left the scene of a crash at the parking lot of The Pointe on Aug. 2. The suspected vehicle, a dark Ram truck, struck a Mazda Miata.

Police released surveillance photos of the vehicle and the suspect in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Ballwin Police Department at 314-227-9636.