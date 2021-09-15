Ballwin residents raise concerns on proposed seven-story apartment complex

BALLWIN, Mo. – Gil Clagett loves Ballwin and Vlasis Park.



“Just look around clean manicured it’s a good deal here I really do enjoy this park,” Clagett said.

He’s ready to welcome anyone who could potentially be living in a new seven-story apartment building on the corner of Manchester Road and Seven Trails Drive.

“The more the merrier,” he said.

Not everyone in west St. Louis County is excited about the idea, including Korrine Brotske, a mother of three.



“You can drive blocks down the road and see plenty of apartments that need to be fixed up,” Brotske said.



Safety is also a concern for her. One of the reasons some residents don’t like the idea is because the entrance to the building is right next to Vlasis Park.



“Kids play here. We ride our bikes here to the park in the park,” she said.

If the proposal goes through, JB Auto & Tire and the Old Ballwin City Hall building will be removed and replaced with the 86-foot building.

The building will be home to 196 units and 57 parking spaces.



“I’d imagine it’s going to be an attractive complex. I don’t think that they’d put anything else other than that.”

Brotske doesn’t care what the proposed new development looks like and hopes the idea is rejected.

“Keep a safe spot for children to play. Too many cars already. There’s not enough spots for them to go and get exercise; it’s just too gridlocked,” she said.



She repeated what many area residents are voicing on social media ahead of the next Ballwin city meeting.



“Vote no and let the kids play,” she said.



Another meeting to discuss the development will be held Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the New City Hall in Ballwin.