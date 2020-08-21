Ballwin to open academic lab for students to learn while parents go to work

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin is set to open socially distanced areas for students to complete their virtual learning while parents go to work.

“It’s an opportunity for parents to drop off their kids at a safe spot while the parents go to work,” Ballwin Recreation Manager Dan Eastham said. “We saw the need in the community and being a father to two girls, we just really wanted to help parents as much as possible.”

Parents can pay to drop off their students at The Pointe Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 per day, per child for Ballwin residents and $50 for non-Ballwin residents.

“We’ll take anybody, because we know everybody in St. Louis is going through the same thing, so it doesn’t matter if you’re north, south, east or west, we’ll take you here at Ballwin,” he said.

Students ages 5 to 13-years-old are welcome and will undergo a temperature screening prior to entering the facilities. Students are asked to bring their lunch, snacks and any school supplies they will need such as laptops and headphones. Students will learn in two socially distanced rooms with 15 students and 3 staff members. The program can hold up to 30 students per day. When they are completed with virtual learning, some of the gym’s facilities will be open for the students.

“Throughout the day when the kids aren’t on zoom meetings, we’ll have what we’re calling brain breaks, where kids can come outside if it’s a beautiful day, or go to the gym and shoot some hoops,” Eastham said.

Eastham said the money from the academic lab will go toward programs and events in the city.

The program follows the Parkway and Rockwood school districts’ schedules. When the districts reevaluate their virtual learning plans in October, Ballwin will see if there is still a need for the academic lab in the community.

Sign up for the academic lab here.