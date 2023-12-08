BALLWIN, Mo — Ballwin Parks and Recreation is revamping the Vlasis Park Playground. “All Inclusive Recreation” was awarded the playground bid by the Ballwin Board of Aldermen to redesign the playground at Vlasis Park.

They will close the current playground sometime this winter for demolition. They will begin site work this winter or spring and aim to finish installing and completing the playground by late summer. The project completion date may change.

The new and improved playground will have the following:

There will be many inclusive features to ensure equitable play for all

A new, improved big kid area

A new toddler area

A new swing set for those with different abilities

A new sensory play area

The splash pad will be reopened

A new hillside play area with ADA-accessible ramps

The city was awarded two municipal park grants, making this project possible.

