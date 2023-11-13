ST. LOUIS – Bands Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Chicago are co-headlining the ‘Heart & Soul’ Tour next year. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 30 shows and kicking off the tour on Wednesday, July 10. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m.

Between the two bands, they have sold over 200 million albums, received at least 30 Grammy nominations, and won 11 Grammy Awards.

‘Heart & Soul’ Tour Schedule

Wed., Jul. 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri., Jul. 12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat., Jul. 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tues., Jul. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed., Jul. 17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri., Jul. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat., Jul. 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tues., Jul. 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed., Jul. 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sat., Jul. 27 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun., Jul. 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tues., Jul. 30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed., Jul. 31 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri., Aug. 02 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat., Aug. 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon., Aug. 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tues., Aug. 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri., Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat., Aug. 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon., Aug. 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tues., Aug. 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri., Aug. 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat., Aug. 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon., Aug. 26 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thurs., Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat., Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun., Sept. 1 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Tues., Sept. 3 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri., Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat., Sept. 7 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena