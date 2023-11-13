ST. LOUIS – Bands Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Chicago are co-headlining the ‘Heart & Soul’ Tour next year. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 30 shows and kicking off the tour on Wednesday, July 10. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Between the two bands, they have sold over 200 million albums, received at least 30 Grammy nominations, and won 11 Grammy Awards.
‘Heart & Soul’ Tour Schedule
- Wed., Jul. 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Fri., Jul. 12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- Sat., Jul. 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Tues., Jul. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Wed., Jul. 17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Fri., Jul. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat., Jul. 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tues., Jul. 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Wed., Jul. 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Sat., Jul. 27 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sun., Jul. 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Tues., Jul. 30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- Wed., Jul. 31 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Fri., Aug. 02 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat., Aug. 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Mon., Aug. 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tues., Aug. 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri., Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat., Aug. 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Mon., Aug. 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tues., Aug. 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri., Aug. 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Sat., Aug. 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Mon., Aug. 26 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
- Thurs., Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Sat., Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun., Sept. 1 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Tues., Sept. 3 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri., Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- Sat., Sept. 7 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena