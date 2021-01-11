Bar and restaurant owners grateful for eased restrictions ahead of NFL Playoffs

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Local football fans are enjoying being able to watch the game from inside bars and restaurants now that St. Louis County has lifted some of its COVID restrictions.

Joe Futrell, who owns The Post in Maplewood, says he’s glad football fans can watch their teams in bars after a brutal holiday season for the restaurant industry.

“It’s great timing that we have the ability to have more people for the playoffs,” Futrell said.

But the 10 p.m. closing time isn’t doing sports fans any favors.

“It’s frustrating because people come to a sports bar to watch sports,” Futrell said. “And when you’re forced to leave before the end of the game, especially in a close game, as sports fans know that’s a critical moment that’s a critical time.”

But Futrell says they’re still glad to have more people coming in. Guests we spoke with say they’re glad they can get out and watch the games safely.

“We’re not really close to anyone. There’s glass up,” said Chris Walters. “I don’t have a problem at all with it.”

Which leads some to wonder: will more people be allowed to dine indoors as the Super Bowl nears?

“I don’t know. We’ve been already thinking about that,” Futrell said. “That’s something to keep an eye on for sure.”