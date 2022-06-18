Stay! At Bar K, powered by Kennelwood Pet Resorts, hosted the Haute Dog Ultimutt Makeover competition Saturday afternoon at Bar K St. Louis.

This event was held in the Forest Park Southeast Neighborhood to spotlight Stay! at Bar K grooming, training services, day camps and more. FOX 2’s Linh Truong was one of several judges at the event.

Two dogs, Lele and Brooks, were named winners of the event. On behalf of the winners, Kennelwood was proud to donate to Metro East Humane Society, which was also at Bar K for an adoption event.

Bar K is a bar, restaurant, and event space located in the heart of St. Louis.