ST. LOUIS—Bar K has made a deal with Diversified Partners to purchase the dog-friendly bar chain. Currently, there are three Bar K locations: Kansas City, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City. Diversified Partners is preparing an accelerated expansion plan and is set to open 100 new locations by 2027.

The main Bar K site is in Kansas City, and it opened in 2018. Since then, it has served more than 500,000 people and 350,000 dogs. Pets+ Magazine named this business “America’s Coolest” in 2019.

Diversified Partners plans to grow by opening 100 new Bar K locations in big cities in the U.S. and Canada by 2027 as part of its expansion plans.

Markets will include: Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Baltimore, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Texas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Florida, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Phoenix, Riverside, California, Sacramento, California, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, California, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Florida, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

More about Bar K

Bar K’s unique idea of experiential dog parks, which are a fun mix of a modern bar, a restaurant, and an event place for both dogs and their families, has made it popular. Bar K sites offer a full bar, restaurant, event space, and dog parks.

Each location features a scratch kitchen with locally sourced, affordable food, including in-house dog food. There are private event spaces available for dog-friendly occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and meetings, all of which are under the supervision of trained Bar K Dogtenders.