‘Barbara was part of the family’ – Local Jewish organizations cover lodging expenses in murder investigation

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The two high-profile, deadly weekend shootings in the St. Louis area were random – but for some local Jewish organizations, the tragedies hit close to home.

One of the murder victims, Barbara Goodkin, was an active volunteer at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.

“Barbara was a docent at the Holocaust Museum, which is part of the (Jewish) Federation. And part of the museum family. So the museum is taking it hard,” Acting Director Don Hannon said Thursday.

Goodkin, 70, was among the nearly 75 docents at the Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. Hannon said she was in the most recent class in 2019, after completing an intense, four-month training.

“She really didn’t have as much as an opportunity to do some of the tours before we shut down for COVID. But she was excited for the new museum. She really took it on with passion,” he said.

Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, were both killed in separate locations Saturday, just three miles apart.

Goodkin was shot while driving with her husband in University City. Zacharev was shot less than an hour later outside a Brentwood restaurant.

Police identified two suspects, who were located in South Carolina Wednesday night. One of them, a woman, was arrested. The other, a man, remains at large.

Their connection to St. Louis is unclear.

Hannon said the Community Security Director for the Jewish Federation of St. Louis inquired whether the organization would be willing to help fund some of the lodging costs for Major Case Squad detectives.

Hannon said the response was immediate.

“We’re happy to help. Both the Federation and the Holocaust Museum are going to be sharing in that,” he said. “Shootings like this are a tragedy. They don’t happen often in the community. Not in this community. And we just felt like this is the best way we could be supportive. And the attempt to bring the suspects to justice.”

The Major Case Squad thanked the Jewish Federation of St. Louis during a Thursday morning press conference.

“To the people out there, that [donation] might not seem like a big thing. But for us, going down there, it takes a worry off our plate. We greatly appreciate that,” Lt. Jack Abell, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said.

Hannon emphasized that the Jewish Federation of St. Louis is among a few organizations that are helping with the Major Case Squad’s travel expenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News