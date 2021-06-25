Barbershops and hair salons enlisted to help vaccinate minorities

ST. LOUIS– Today the St. Louis Health Department announced that it is part of a new effort to convince minorities to get the COVID vaccine.

It involves using barbershops and hair salons. It’s a nationwide effort funded by a beauty products company.

The effort is being undertaken because the vaccine rate in the Black community is low. That’s the last thing the community needs with the new COVID variant spreading across the state .

Grants of up to $1,000 will be given to 1,000 African American shops across the nation.The object is they meet people where they are.

Authorities learned that mass vaccinations did not work as well as they hoped. Now they are getting out in the community to meet people where they are. Interested shops should call the St Louis Health Department at 314-657-1498.