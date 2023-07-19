ST. LOUIS – There was a ton of pink at an early screening of ‘Barbie’ at the Chase Park Plaza Cinemas in the Central West End.

“This is not our first rodeo,” said Lauren Sansone, a Barbie fan.

One of the summer’s biggest blockbusters brought out some of its biggest fans, all ready for a close-up.

“I grew up playing Barbie in my basement. I would play it every day for hours,” said Patty Boehm.

“Every Halloween, I asked my mom to dress me up like a Barbie doll,” said Amy Wellen.

Kelly Bagwe and Wellen bring together about 150 Barbie fanatics to an early screening of Barbie at the Chase Park Plaza Cinemas in Central West End.

“I’m so excited I can’t wait to see what it is,” Sansone said.

The movie premiere also ties into the St. Louis Fashion Fund 10th anniversary celebration.

“I actually invited them because I wanted to highlight them,” Bagwe said. “It’s a fun fashion event. I just wanted St. Louis to represent their local designer.”

These fans hoping the review for their Barbie-inspired outfits.

“Ten out of 10 across the board,” Ashtin Bruere said.

Just as good as the review for the movie.

“I saw the trailer, and it looks funny,” Wellen said. “I’m excited to see it.”

Bagwe and Wellen hoping to use some of the money raised from the event to buy Barbies for the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.