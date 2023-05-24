ST. LOUIS – A barge in the Mississippi River struck Eads Bridge late Wednesday morning, according to MetroLink officials.

The collision happened just before the noon hour. People are encouraged to avoid the bridge and surrounding area for the time being.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported from the situation. It’s unclear what led up to the barge striking the bridge.

MetroLink officials tell FOX 2, due to the collision, trains are currently not operating between the Civic Center and 5th & Missouri Stations. Station shuttles are taking passengers by bus between the Civic Center, Stadium, 8th & Pine and Convention Center stops.

MetroLink passengers around the St. Louis area could see delays up to 60 minutes due to the situation.

Eads Bridge connects travelers across state lines from Downtown St. Louis to East St. Louis. Operating since the 1870s, the bridge is used for vehicle traffic and trains.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.