ST. LOUIS — “Bark in the Park,” held by the Humane Society of Missouri, is in its 28th year and is said to be the biggest pet festival in the Midwest. Dog lovers and their furry friends will fill the whole park, taking part in different events and checking out the many vendors.

Attendees will find themselves in a dog lover’s dream when they take part in the 5K race or take a one-mile walk at their own pace. The event, which is sponsored by Purina, will be a pet fair where there will be stands for all kinds of dog breeds.

The money made from this event will go to the Humane Society of Missouri’s animal mistreatment fund, which is used to look into, treat, and try to stop cases of animal abuse and neglect.