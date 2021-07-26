Barleymilk now sold in Schnucks stores will save 90,000 pounds of spent grain

ST. LOUIS – Take Two Barleymilk is now in Schnucks stores and is made from EverGrain, an Anheuser-Busch InBev-backed company based in St. Louis.

The product is the first plant milk to use upcycled barley.

According to PerishableNews.com, over 8 billion pounds of spent grain goes to waste annually from brewing beer. Then Take Two gets the upcycled barley from EverGrain and turns it into the milk product sold in stores.

The partnership between Take Two and Schnucks will result in 90,000 pounds of spent grain saved within the first year, according to Take Two Co-Founder and CEO Jerek Theo Lovey.

“We’re thrilled for our inclusion in Take Two’s game-changing Barleymilk and for it to be available to consumers at an iconic, fellow St. Louis institution like Schnucks,” Owner of Protein Products at EverGrain Pavel Hejsek said.

Take Two Barleymilk comes in three flavors: Original, Unsweetened, and chocolate. Each 40oz bottle is $4.99.

Take Two is Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From.