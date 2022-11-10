FENTON, Mo. – Another early Thursday morning fire heavily damaged a horse barn at the Sugar Creek Ranch south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.

According to reports, firefighters from several departments responded just after 1:00 a.m. They had to truck in water to fight the fire since there are no hydrants in the area.

Several horses were seen roaming outside. A ranch hand tried to get all the animals out, but was unable to. It’s unclear how many horses were in the barn when the fire started.

