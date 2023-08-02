ST. LOUIS – An annual report once again names Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis among the nation’s best hospitals.

U.S. News & World Report released its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings on Tuesday, which recognized Barnes-Jewish among the 22 best hospitals in the United States. Unlike past years, however, there wasn’t a national ranking attached.

However, the report once again recognized Barnes-Jewish Hospital as the best in Missouri.

According to the report, Barnes-Jewish ranked nationally in 11 of 15 measured specialties: cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; diabetes & endocrinology; ear, nose & throat; gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; neurology & neurosurgery; obstetrics & gynecology; orthopedics; pulmonology & lung surgery; and urology.

“Our team is grateful to be recognized as a national leader on this prestigious list for the 30th time – coinciding with BJC’s 30th anniversary,” says Dr. John Lynch, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “It’s been an honor to serve our community as a system for the last 30 years, with our legacy dating back more than a century. We are grateful for our team’s steadfast commitment and compassion and our strong partnership with Washington University as we continue to deliver extraordinary care to our patients.”

Missouri Baptist Medical Center, another BJC HealthCare facility, finished second in the state rankings. Mercy Hospital in St. Louis finished third.

“We are pleased to once again have several BJC hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” says Rich Liekweg, BJC HealthCare president and CEO. “This well-deserved recognition is a testament to our caregivers’ dedication to delivering extraordinary care throughout BJC’s hospitals and the legacy our hospitals have built in the region.”