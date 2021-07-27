Barnes-Jewish Hospital among best hospitals by U.S. News ranking

ST. LOUIS – Barnes-Jewish Hospital tied with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for 17th place in U.S. News & World Report’s best hospital rankings and ratings for 2021-2022.

The honor roll recognizes the top 20 hospitals across the country that deliver “exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care,” according to a press release.

Seven new procedure and condition ratings were included in this year’s edition such as heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, diabetes, kidney failure, hip fracture, and back surgery, specifically spinal fusion, the press release states.

These ratings “emphasize the importance of targeted research and care that provides patients and their doctors with data-driven decision support.”

For the sixth year in a row, the Mayo Clinic has ranked No. 1, followed by the Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2, and UCLA Medical Center at No. 3, according to the press release.

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help patients, in consultation with their doctors, narrow down their choice of hospital based on the specific type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis.

Click here to check out the full report.