ST. LOUIS – Barnes-Jewish Hospital has been recognized among the nation’s best hospitals in a newly-released national report.

U.S. News & World Report released its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings on Thursday, which ranked BJC as the 11th best hospital and the best in Missouri.

According to the report, Barnes-Jewish ranked nationally in 11 of 15 measured specialties: cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; diabetes & endocrinology; ear, nose & throat; gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; neurology & neurosurgery; obstetrics & gynecology; orthopedics; pulmonology & lung surgery; and urology.

“We are pleased to see so many of our BJC hospitals earn recognition from U.S. News in 2022,” says Rich Liekweg, BJC HealthCare president and CEO. “Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s consistent distinction among the leading hospitals in the country is a source of pride for BJC and a validation that the highest quality medical care is available to patients here in our own community. It is also gratifying to see Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Christian Hospital receive well-deserved recognition among adult community hospitals for delivering top care in multiple specialties. We are grateful to our Washington University physician partners, our community physicians and our dedicated caregivers all across BJC who make these extraordinary achievements possible.”

In state and local rankings, BJC’s Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Christian Hospital also achieved high marks. Missouri Baptist was ranked No. 2 in metro St. Louis and No. 3 in Missouri, while Christian Hospital was rated No. 5 in metro St. Louis and No. 11 in the state.