Barnhart family participates in virtual head-shaving to raise money St. Baldrick’s Foundation

BARNHART, Mo. – Last weekend, Barnhart resident Carrie Schmitt and her family shaved their heads in memory of her late son.
Jackson Schmitt died of cancer in July 2019.
The head-shaving comes as part of a fundraiser to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and childhood cancer research.
Though this isn’t the first time the family has shaved their heads, it was the first time they’ve had to do it virtually!
The shave was broadcast live on YouTube for all to see and has raised more than $25,000!