Barricades, closures and more law enforcement in place in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City leaders are taking action to stop illegal street racing in downtown by placing barricades and closing Eads Bridge.

The actions come after 17-year-old Sierra Ward of DeSoto was killed early Monday morning when a speeding driver ran a red light and hit a truck with her in the back.

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced new measures, including barricaded streets down to one lane in an effort to stop illegal street racing. The city would not release a list of which streets are barricaded or closed.

Metro East Resident Shar Wells said she is glad the barricades are in place to try and stop illegal street racing, but it was frustrating when she tried to park downtown Saturday.

“I had to make several loops around because of the reduction in parking because of the barricades,” said Shar Wells.

Many residents Fox 2/KPLR 11 talked to said they were glad to see the city take action against illegal street racing.

“It’s not just you in this world, there are people who have lives and once you kill a life, you can’t take that back,” said Kaylie Venlet.

Troy Adams owns Peddling Pete’s, a downtown peddle taxi service. He said there have been too many close calls with street racers and his bikes.

“I actually sent out an email the other day to my company the other day, all my employees letting them know that they had put up concrete barriers, which I hated to see, but then at the same time too, it made us safer because the cars have to condense down to one lane and can’t get up to 100 miles per hour,” said Troy Adams, Peddling Pete’s.

Adams said he has already seen the barricades help deter racing.

“It’s definitely slowed it down tremendously, they can’t get up to the high speeds like they could prior, but they are still going, they are still dragging, but they have to end very quickly, I’d much rather just see that the police were just enforcing it to shut it down.”