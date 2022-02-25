Bars across the nation to honor 21st birthday of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of bars across the U.S. are honoring fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz on what should have been his 21st birthday.



He may not be here to enjoy it, but thousands of people are buying Jared Schmitz a drink to honor his birthday.



“I bought a bucket of beer for Jared,” said Sandi Alexander, who was celebrating at Town Square Pub and Grub Friday night.

Schmitz was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in August and his family wanted to make sure his 21st birthday is remembered. Mark Schmitz, Jared’s father, had the idea of getting a few local bars to honor Jared’s birthday and donate proceeds to The Freedom 13, a nonprofit organized by the Schmitz family to help veterans and their families.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz

“We went from a dozen or so to now 200 bars nationwide across the country and 25 states, all happening this weekend,” Mark Schmitz said. “Ecstatic is an understatement.”

Mark said if Jared was here today, he would have wanted to celebrate his birthday at a St. Louis Blues Game, in their season ticket seats. Mark said the Blues organization game his family tickets to bring more family members to the game. The organization honored Jared during Friday night’s game.



“We’d like to think that if he survived the brutal attack, that he may have had his first legal beer here,” said Brian Nolan, the owner of Friendship Brewing Company in Wentzville.

Nolan poured a drink for Jared at his memorial statue outside the brewery.

In Dardenne Prairie, the Town Square Pub and Grub is donating proceeds from shots and drinks bought for Jared, along with meal specials to The Freedom 13 all weekend.



“This is the least we could do is celebrate his birthday,” Nicol Potter, the owner of Town Square Pub and Grub.



She purchased a cake and had everyone in the bar sing Happy Birthday to Jared Friday.

To learn more about The Freedom 13 Foundation, visit: https://thefreedom13.org/