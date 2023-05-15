CAMDENTON, Mo. – Violence at a ballpark in southwest Missouri over the weekend ends with the arrest of an umpire and a deputy taking a trip to the hospital.

According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday evening at Ballparks National on Kissick Way, near Macks Creek.

A deputy arrived at the ballpark and spoke with the parent of a player who said an umpire shoved her during a disagreement.

The sheriff’s office claims the umpire refused to identify himself to the deputy and attempted to walk away. The deputy stopped the umpire, at which point he wrestled the deputy to the ground and put him in a chokehold.

Hines said several spectators came to the deputy’s aid, who was then able to take the umpire into custody.

The umpire was identified as Neal Sidebottom.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the struggle.

The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Sidebottom, 56, with first-degree assault – special victim and resisting arrest. Sidebottom is being held on a $100,000 bond.