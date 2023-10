ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire thousands of seasonal, part-time, and full-time workers.

They’re holding a national hiring event Friday and Saturday at all of their locations, including their stores in Hazelwood, St. Charles, and Sunset Hills. Applicants for most positions must be at least 18 years old. Some food service positions will be available to teens 16 years of age or older.

The hiring event is from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.