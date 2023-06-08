ST. LOUIS – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s kick off a nationwide movement to get kids outdoors this summer. They’re hosting National Donation Day events Thursday at all their stores.

They’re giving more than 40,000 rods and reels to youth non-profit organizations across the country. A special donation ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. at the Bass Pro Shops store in St. Charles.

The ‘Gone Fishing Movement’ challenges families to step away from their screens to discover the joys of fishing and connect with nature.