SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Attention, outdoor enthusiasts! Bass Pro Shops is set to open a new location in the St. Louis region next week.

Bass Pro Shops will celebrate the grand opening of its new Outdoor World store in Sunset Hills on May 3. The store is located at 3600 South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Organizers will mark the grand opening with an “Evening for Conservation” celebration, which begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The St. Louis community is encouraged to attend, though should aim to arrive a little early with a large crowd anticipated.

There will also be some celebrity appearances, family activities and limited-time deals on Wednesday and through next weekend. The store will be open for a limited time Wednesday following the celebration and officially begin with its normal business hours Thursday.

Opening festivities Wednesday will feature local celebrities and some most notable names in the outdoor industry, including:

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog

Nine-time “Angler of the Year” and TV personality Roland Martin

Four-time Bassmaster Classic winner and seven-time “Angler of the Year” recipient Kevin VanDam

Hosts of Thirteen and Bow Madness, Drury Outdoors founders Terry, Mark and Matt Drury

Following the grand opening ceremony, all five will be available for meet and greet opportunities and autographs. For children, PAW Patrol characters also will be onsite to meet and take photos on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bass Pro Shops plans to celebrate the grand opening as part of a five-day celebration from Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7. Customers attending any of the five days can enter a sweepstakes to win an Ascend Fishing & Biking Package Grand Prize, featuring:

On Thursday, there will be daily door prizes for the first 100 families in the store, which will include gift cards up to $500, Bass Pro Shops-branded tumblers, Bass Pro trucker hats and more.

The new location is 93,000-square-foot, offering a wide selection of fishing, hunting, camping and boating gear. It will be the third Bass Pro Shops location to open in the St. Louis area. Springfield, Missouri native Johnny Morris founded Bass Pro Shops in 1972.

For more information on the upcoming Bass Pro Shops store and grand opening, click here.