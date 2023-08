FESTUS, Mo. – The friendly competition to save lives is on. The Festus-Crystal Elks Lodge is hosting the ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive on Monday.

It’s from noon to 7:00 p.m. When you donate, you can select to have dispatchers, firefighters, or EMTs represent you. They’re going to see who can recruit the most donors.

You can walk in or set up an appointment on RedCrossBlood.org.