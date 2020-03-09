Bayer employee being investigated for possible coronavirus infection

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – An employee at the Creve Coeur Bayer facility is being tested over concerns they may have coronavirus, Fox 2 News has learned.

On Sunday evening, Bayer sent an email to employees explaining the employee is being tested by the Missouri Department of Health and is cooperating with the investigation by providing locations they’ve been and the names that person has come into contact with.

The employee is on a 14-day self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and has been told to inform Bayer’s medical team if they begin to show symptoms of infection.

As of Monday afternoon, the employee has not been confirmed with the virus.

In addition, Bayer has ordered an increased wipe down of facilities and commonly touched surfaces, like doors and handrails.

This statement has been released by Bayer:

“We are working as quickly as possible to respond to your media requests. We understand the urgency of getting information out to your readers, viewers and listeners. We also want to ensure you have the most accurate information regarding this very fluid situation.”

You can read the email sent to Bayer employees below in its entirety.

Watch an earlier report on local coronavirus confirmation:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video