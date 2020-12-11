Bayer offers ultra-cold freezer space for vaccine storage in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – The US Food and Drug Administration could soon grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after an advisory panel recommended approval Thursday.

If the FDA authorizes use, vaccinations could begin immediately. The news is a major development in the battle against COVID-19.

“More than any other time during this pandemic, I now have a sense of hope, a sense of optimism; I can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said BJC HealthCare President and CEO Rich Liekweg.

Earlier in the week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a vaccine could be arriving soon. Health care workers and nursing home patients would be at the top of the list of those who receive any vaccine that’s approved. It’s expected to take several months before a more widespread distribution would allow for a larger percentage of the population to be vaccinated.

Storage for some vaccines require ultra-cold storage. Bayer has offered two of its ultra-cold freezers to St. Louis County. A county spokesperson said the freezers would serve as a backup to the county’s three ultra-cold freezers it currently has available.

“We really hope that this can make a measurable impact and a difference in our community,” said Darren Wallis, Bayer vice president of communications. “We’re thrilled to help out.”