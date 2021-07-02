Bear spotted in Warren County front yard

TRUESDALE, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Warren County Thursday morning. Thomas Cox sent this video of a bear walking through the front yard of a home at around 2:40 am. The location is just west of where a bear was spotted in St. Charles County a few days ago.

There have been several bear sightings this week in eastern Missouri. This may be a sign that the bear population in the state is growing. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that there is around 800 bears in the state and the population growing at around 9% per year.

Another bear was captured on camera in Wentzville this week. The animal was going through the trash looking for something tasty to eat. It ended up passing on the popcorn and taking off with some tortilla chips.

Officials are warning that you should try to secure your trash. The leftover food can be irresistible to the bears. Human food is not good for them and authorities don’t want the wild animals getting used to dumpster diving for dinner.