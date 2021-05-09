Bear spotted outside Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club on Sunday

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Wildlife is on the move inside the Interstate 270 loop this weekend!

Just one day after the Kirkwood Police Department confirmed a black bear sighting in the Sunset Hills area, members of the Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club were surprised by the bear’s sudden appearance.

Families at the swim club said they saw the bear pop out of the woods around 2:30 p.m. during tennis lessons.

Around 4 p.m., the bear was spotted in Brentwood Square.

Local animal patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation have been coordinating efforts to catch the bear.

According to the Department of Conservation, between 500 and 900 black bears live in Missouri and that number is increasing each year. They are mostly found south of the Missouri River, primarily south of Interstate 44.

While black bears usually avoid encounters with people, their growing numbers mean sightings are becoming more common in areas that have not seen bears for many years.

As such, we need to be more bear aware. If you are hiking or camping and there is evidence of a bear in the area, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area. Make noises such as clapping, singing, or talking loudly to prevent surprising a bear. Travel in a group if possible and keep dogs leashed.

Remember, bears spend most of their time searching for food. Never approach or feed a bear. Properly store food while camping and throw waste away in bear-proof containers. Don’t leave pet food outside. Keep grills and smokers clean. And if you live in bear country, don’t use birdfeeders from April through November.

For more information on Missouri black bears, visit mdc.mo.gov/bearaware.

Report bear sightings online: mdc.mo.gov/reportbears.