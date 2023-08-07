ST. LOUIS – A memorial tribute show is planned Monday night to remember St. Louis’s own ‘Beatle Bob.’

His real name was Robert Matonis. His nickname was given to him by a nun in grade school. Bob died two weeks ago after battling Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 70 years old.

For more than 25 years, Beatle Bob was seen dancing at concerts all over St. Louis and around the country. You couldn’t miss his polyester suits and black mop-top haircut.

‘The Schwag,’ a ‘Grateful Dead’ cover band will headline a free tribute show Monday night at Ballpark Village, starting at 5:00 p.m. Members of The Beatles sound-alike group ‘The Liverpool Legends’ will also perform.