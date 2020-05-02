Beauty and grooming industry indifferent on reopening for business so soon

LADUE, Mo. – The first phase of Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” reopening plan begins Monday. It allows businesses, including salons, to reopen while adhering to certain guidelines and precautions.

While some businesses are eager to get back to work full swing, others are a little more hesitant.

Erica Moomey is a master stylist at Dominic Michael Salon and says there are mixed emotions about reopening throughout her industry.

“I’ve heard a lot of different mixed reviews. I think some are more fearful than others but at the end of the day as long as we are following the guidelines and going above and out of our way we’ll be perfectly fine,” said Moomey.

Opening is effective for the majority of Missouri on Monday but businesses in St. Louis County and St. Louis City are still on hold until further notice. Dominic Michael has a salon in both areas and says they do not plan on reopening until both locations are given the green light.

A trip to the hair salon will not be the same once they are back in business.

“It’s going to be a little bit different but in the best way possible. Upon arrival, clients will have their temperatures taken, as well as stylists. We’re going to have disposable cutting and color capes. We will be offering masks if clients do not already have them,” Moomey said.

Stylists will also wear gloves, face masks, and face shields while performing their service. Social distancing guidelines will also remain inside of the shop.

Local barber and owner of Fresherr Den U Cutz and Stylez, Kelann Campball, is taking a different approach. While he agrees on taking extra safety precautions, he does not plan on rushing to get back to full-swing.

“I’m not going to open it full-go because I kind of just don’t trust the whole situation. What I am going to do is have different guidelines for how we can make it work,” he said.

Campbell does not see business returning to normal anytime soon. He is also ramping up safety procedures with his staff and will limit the number of clients they take on.

Stylists throughout the area are asking for the publics patience while they transition back into the workforce. You should call your local salon or barbershop to see when they plan on reopening and what protocols they will have in place.