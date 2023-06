ST. LOUIS – The funeral for the businesswoman known on TV as ‘Becky, Queen of Carpet’ is Thursday.

Becky Rothman died last Sunday of kidney failure. Her commercials showed her flying on a carpet over the Gateway Arch in ads for her store, Becky’s Carpet and Tile.

Visitation is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel on Olive Boulevard. A private graveside service will follow.

Becky Rothman was 67 years old.