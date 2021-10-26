Missouri AG fights against Jefferson County schools quarantine rules

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Attorney General is fighting against quarantine rules for Jefferson County students.

Monday Eric Schmitt argued the county health department is attempting to unlawfully impose a quarantine on students and parents. He said the rules fall under a new state law limiting health authorities’ powers to enact mandates.

In September the county released guidance stating students and teachers who come in contact with a positive person can continue in-person learning, but they must wear a mask for up to 14 days.

Health and school officials said the goal is to keep everyone safe and maintain in-person learning.

In St. Charles County, the St. Charles County Parents Association announced it filed a suit against the county health department over its school quarantine rules.