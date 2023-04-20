ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Public School District confirmed bed bugs were found inside a high school twice in the last seven days, prompting visits from pest control.

George Sells, an SLPS spokesperson, confirmed the incidents occurred at Vashon High School, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The first incident happened last Friday.

The bugs were found in a small area in the building, Sells said. Due to the late hour in the school day, students were granted early dismissal while the district contacted pest professionals. The entire building was treated, and students returned to school this past Monday.

On Wednesday, bed bugs were again discovered in a small area inside the building. The entire school was treated once more, Sells said.

Cross-contamination is being cited for both incidents.

The school and district alerted the city and state health departments on both days, Sells said.