Beer bottle shortage hits St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – A beer bottle shortage has hit St. Louis. Area distributors, pub owners, and beer drinkers are feeling the impact.
“When it comes to drinking beer, I like bottles because cans give you an aluminum taste, and I don’t like that,” beer drinker Terry Anderson said over a cold Bud Light at Larry J’s bar in St. Louis County.
For more than 25 years, Larry J’s sold only bottled beer. That changed last week when his order of Bud Select bottles showed up in cans.
“So far, it’s been Bud Select and Budweiser Select 55,” Larry J’s owner Larry Kerperine said.
He got more Bud Select bottles this week but “Select 55” bottles are unavailable, indefinitely.
Pub operators from St. Louis, to south county, to St. Charles, say certain bottles of liquor have also been hard to get.
St. Louis area distributors confirm the shortages.
Webster University economist doctorate Mitch Ellison says the shortages stem from the pandemic shutdowns. Beer lovers drank from bottles at home instead of kegs at the pub.
Now, with everything reopening nationwide, supply chains are adjusting to keep up. Also, industry consolidation also means fewer suppliers of more of the world’s glass, all of which finds its way to Anderson’s barstool.
“Since coronavirus and the shutdowns, and people being laid off work, it’s (been) a trickle effect,” Kerperine said.
“It’s just been one thing after another, whether it’s furniture, whether it’s electronics for automobiles and now glass bottles.”
The bottle shortage is expected to continue into the fall.