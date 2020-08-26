Beer with your pooch? Busch Dog Brew now available

ST. LOUIS – Dog owners can now crack open a cold one alongside their canine companions. Busch Beer introduced a special dog-friendly brew in celebration of National Dog Day.

Busch Dog Brew is an alcohol-free bone broth beverage that our four-legged pals can enjoy before or after a long hike or playing at the park.

The dog beer ingredients include bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger.

Busch Dog Brew is available for purchase in 4-packs online while supplies last for $9.99, and additional Busch Dog Brew swag is also available only at Busch.com/DogBrew.

Busch will be donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society for every case (six 4-packs) of Dog Brew purchased up to $50,000.