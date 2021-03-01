Begin planting cool-season annuals and vegetables in March

BALLWIN, Mo. – After being cooped up in the house for so long this winter, it’s hard not to have spring fever. Monday was opening day at Greenscape Gardens and general manager Jen Schamber says more people walked through the door Monday than they’ve ever seen on an opening day in the past.

“Spring 2021. This is going to be probably one of the biggest gardening seasons in our history,” said Schamber. “Being locked up inside the house for so long getting outside is just the answer to all of our spring fever.”

If you’ve been getting outside, you may have seen that witch hazels are blooming as well as some other flowers.

“Just this past week we have seen the arrival of the little crocuses so that’s probably one of the first things that we get to see blooming this week,” Schamber said.

You’ll notice more signs of spring in the coming weeks. Daffodils will start poking out of the soil.

And it’s time to start some planting.

“Planting pansies is a great tradition right around St. Patrick’s Day because it’s a cool season annual that blooms when it’s cool,” Schamber said. “The other cool season flowers could also include alyssum, snap dragons, the gerbera daisies can actually withstand some pretty cool temperatures.”

And now is the time to plant cool season vegetables.

“Those would include our greens, such as our lettuces, our spinach, our kales, also our cold crops. So that would be our broccoli, cauliflower, a lot of our really, really, good healthy nutritious vegetables go in the ground now,” she said.

We can also start some clean up by cutting perennials back to eight inches. And don’t forget about those pots on your front porch.

“This is probably our favorite time of year to just get out and get the front porch pretty so clean out all the old stuff that’s in the pots. Get out there, get your new wreath hung up, get your pots right up front filled with pansies,” Schamber said.

Now we know we’re not done with the freezing temperatures yet. You’ll want to protect any new plantings when temperatures get to around 27 degrees.